Haryana Woman Arrested For Cyber Fraud Escapes From Police Custody While Being Taken To Pune

A woman arrested in connection with a Rs 4-crore cyber fraud escaped from police custody while she was being taken to Pune from Haryana in a train, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday. The accused, Saniya (24) alias Gudiya alias Sofia Siddique, was arrested from her home in Haryana's Faridabad on February 17, Government Railway Police (GRP) said.