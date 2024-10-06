National

Haryana Farmers Push MSP & Water Issues Amid Haryana Elections 2024

As Haryana gears up for Assembly elections tomorrow, the deep resentment among farmer communities have come to the forefront of key election issues. In 2020, thousands of farmers from across India gathered at various borders of the national capital, protesting against the three farm laws they said threatened their livelihoods. Although the laws were eventually repealed, farmers in Haryana continue to face challenges, particularly concerning the Minimum Support Price (MSP), which they argue is essential for fair compensation for their crops amid rising costs and economic uncertainty. Water scarcity is another issue as the lack of a reliable water supply has turned once-fertile fields into parched land, threatening food security in the region and beyond. Leaders across political parties have given various incentives and made promises to appease the farmers, but will it be enough to influence their decisions on polling day?