Haryana: 40 School Students Injured As Roadways Bus Overturns In Pinjore

At least 40 school students were reportedly injured after a Haryana Roadways bus overturned in the state's Pinjore on Monday.
The accident took place near a hilly area, news agency PTI cited officials as saying, who added that the exact number of students injured in the incident was not immediately clear.
"Some school children are among those injured in the accident involving a Haryana Roadways bus," a police official from Kalka said over the phone.
Some of the injured children have been rushed to a hospital, police said.
Haryana Roadways suspended the driver and conductor of its bus. The bus driver reportedly went absconding after the accident while the conductor who suffered injuries in the incident is under medical treatment in government hospital, Pinjore.
On April 11 this year, six schoolchildren died while twenty others sustained injuries after a bus carrying them overturned near a village in Haryana's Narnaul.
Preliminary reports suggested that the bus overturned while overtaking a vehicle in Kanina town. Preliminary investigation had revealed that the fitness certificate of the bus had expired six years ago.