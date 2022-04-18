Monday, Apr 18, 2022
Hanuman Jayanti Violence: Fresh Stone Pelting At Police In Jahangirpuri; Top 10 Developments

Jahangirpuri: The fresh violence occurred after the police team had gone to arrested the accused—Sonu Chikna in Saturday’s violence, who allegedly had used firearms during the clashes.

Fresh violence in Delhi's Jahangirpuri.(File photo-Representational image) File Photo

Updated: 18 Apr 2022 3:03 pm

Two days after clashes occurred during Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, fresh violence erupted on Monday with reports of stone pelting in the area.

Here is everything about Jahangirpuri violence.

1 On Monday, protests erupted in the area after the wife of Sonu Chikna, who was caught on camera firing shots during the Saturday clash, was taken away by the police. 

2 The accused Chikna has been missing after the violence.

3 On Monday, when the police team came looking for Chikna and took his wife, his relatives and neighbours in the area threw stones at the cops. 

4 Continuing with its crackdown against those involved in Saturday’s clashes, the police on Monday arrested eight more people in the area. 

5 On Saturday, clashes erupted between the two communities during the Hanuman Jayanti procession in the area. Both the sides have been accusing each other of flaring the passions. 

6 Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana Monday said 23 people from both communities have been arrested so far in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence, and asserted that those involved will not be spared irrespective of class, creed or religion. 

7 Two juveniles have also been apprehended for their association with the violence.

8 Three firearms and five swords have also been recovered from the accused persons, according to reports.

9 One community has been alleging that violence in the area occurred after miscreants tried to vandalise a mosque. 

10 In Saturday’s violence, nine people, including Delhi Police personnel, suffered injuries. A sub-inspector received a bullet injury, the circumstances of which are not yet clear. (With inputs from agencies)


 

