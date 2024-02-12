Haldwani Violence: Uttarakhand CM Announces Police Station Construction At Demolition Site

Four days after a mosque and a madrasa were demolished in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani city, leading to violence that left five dead and dozens injured, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced on Monday that a police station would be built at the spot.

“In Banbhoolpura (the locality in Haldwani where the demolition took place), there was a bagicha (garden) that had been encroached upon. That encroachment has been removed, and several acres of land was recovered. On that land, arson and stone-pelting took place (on Thursday), disturbance was caused, all laws were broken, and our journalist brothers were thrown into fire… From this holy bank of Mother Ganga, I announce that a police station will be built at that place,” Dhami said during an event in Haridwar.