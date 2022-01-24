Monday, Jan 24, 2022
Haj House Was Built Earlier, BJP Govt Constructed Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan: Adityanath

The Haj House in Ghaziabad was inaugurated in September 2016, while the Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan was inaugurated in December 2020.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath took part in a door-to-door campaign in Ghaziabad on Sunday. - PTI

Updated: 24 Jan 2022 11:42 am

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday took part in a door-to-door campaign in Ghaziabad and launched a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party, saying while a Haj House was built here earlier, his government constructed the Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan.

During the day, Adityanath addressed his party workers in Krishna Dental College of Sahibabad and in Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Nehru Nagar, besides the door-to-door campaign in Rajiv Colony of Sahibabad. "Earlier Haj House was made in Ghaziabad. Our government constructed Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan. Earlier the mafia used to harass traders, but now no mafia can dare to grab property of any trader, doctor or a poor person...," he said.

"In the past, ration meant for the poor did not reach them and it would go to Bangladesh through the food grains mafia. But today food grains are reaching the poor and 15 crore people have got it. The 'double engine' government is making available a double dose of food grains," he said, referring to the BJP-led dispensations in the state and at the Centre.

Adityanath also targeted the Samajwadi Party over its promise of providing 300 units of electricity free to domestic consumers, saying that during its rule there was no electricity supply. He said the SP was making many promises, knowing well that it would not win the elections.

"We distributed tablets to the youth and they are saying that they will also give smart phones. They know that they are not going to come to power, hence they are promising anything and everything," Adityanath said. He also targeted SP president Akhilesh Yadav over the pension scheme for the elderly.

Targeting his opponents over the law and order situation, he said, "There was no coronavirus during SP-BSP governments, but curfew was definitely imposed. There is corona in our time, but there is no curfew. Public life is normal. What was the situation in western Uttar Pradesh before 2017? There was an atmosphere of fear everywhere. At some places, there used to be curfew-like atmosphere in evening."

Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7, and the results will be declared on March 10. Ghaziabad district will vote in the first phase.

With inputs from PTI. 

