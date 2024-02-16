Had I Been Son Of Senior Leader, I Would Have Got Control Of Party: Ajit Pawar

In an apparent reference to his uncle, Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said he would have easily become the party president had he been the son of the "senior" leader.

The Nationalist Congress Party president, who rebelled against his uncle Sharad Pawar last year to join the Shiv Sena-BJP government, also denied the allegation that corruption cases forced him to switch sides.

Speaking at a party function here, Ajit Pawar said he was accused of "stealing" the party founded by Sharad Pawar, but the Election Commission of India and Maharashtra assembly Speaker gave rulings in his favour (affirming that the Ajit faction was the real NCP).

"Had I been born to the senior (leader), I would have become party president naturally, in fact, the party would have come under my control. (But) I too was born to your brother," he said, without naming his uncle. The entire family is against him but party workers are with him, Ajit further said.

"We were slandered. It was said we took this decision (to join hands with the BJP) just to stall the inquiries against us. I want to ask, is everyone (who is with him) facing inquiries? he said.