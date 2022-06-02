Thursday, Jun 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Gyanvapi: Prominent Hindu Seer Says Will Offer Prayers Before Claimed ‘Shivling’ On Saturday

Swami Avimukteshwaranand also said if the administration stops them from offering prayers he would inform the Shankaracharya and follow his instructions.

Gyanvapi: Prominent Hindu Seer Says Will Offer Prayers Before Claimed ‘Shivling’ On Saturday
Gyanvapi Mosque. Tribhuvan Tiwari/Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Jun 2022 5:16 pm

A disciple of Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati Thursday announced that he and his followers will offer prayers at a ‘Shivling', which was claimed to be found in the Gyanvapi complex during a court-monitored survey of the premises, on June 4.

Swami Avimukteshwaranand also said if the administration stops them from offering prayers, he would inform the Shankaracharya and follow his instructions.

Related stories

Shivling Or Fountain? Discovery In Gyanvapi Mosque Leaves Family Of Priests Divided

Gyanvapi Case: Varanasi Court Hears Arguments On Plea's Maintainability, Sets Next Hearing On July 4

Gyanvapi Issue And India's Image Abroad: A Pandora's Box?

Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati is the Shankaracharya of Dwarka Sharada Peetham in Gujarat and the Jyotir Math in Badrinath.

"The decision of the Dharmacharya is final on the matter of Dharma (religion). As the Supreme Court defines law, dharma is defined by 'Dharmacharya'. In Sanatan Dharma, Shankaracharya is the biggest 'acharya' and Swaroopanand is the senior-most," he told reporters here.

"In Gyanvapi, 'Vishwanath Ji' (Lord Shiva) has been found and we are gathering material for prayers on behalf of Hindu community," he told reporters here.

"We are not political Hindus but the real one," he said, adding the prayers will be held on Saturday.

This comes in the wake of claims by Hindu litigants in the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi Mosque case that a ‘Shivling’ was found in the complex during a court-mandated survey of the premises last month.

However, the Muslim side has maintained that the object was part of the water fountain mechanism at the “wazoo khana”, where namazis (faithfuls) carry out ablutions before offering the namaz.

A court here had ordered the videographic survey of the Gyanvapi complex on a plea by five Hindu women that they be allowed to worship Hindu deities whose idols are installed on the outer wall of the mosque. The case is listed for next round of hearing on July 4.

Tags

National Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati Gyanvapi Complex Gyanvapi Mosque Case Gyanvapi Mosque Shivling Swami Avimukteshwaranand Hindu Deities India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Finalissima 2022: Argentina Beat Italy 3-0 At Wembley - In Pics

Finalissima 2022: Argentina Beat Italy 3-0 At Wembley - In Pics