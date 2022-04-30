Saturday, Apr 30, 2022
Gyanvapi Mosque Management Committee To Oppose Videography Inside Its Premises

according to the court's directions, videography and survey will be conducted inside the mosque premises on may 6 and 7.

Gyanvapi Mosque PTI

Updated: 30 Apr 2022 4:39 pm

The management committee of the Gyanvapi mosque here has decided to oppose the decision of a local court to conduct videography and survey inside its premises on May 6 and 7.

No one will be allowed to enter the mosque, S M Yasin, joint secretary of Anjuman Intejamiya Masjid Managing Committee, said on Saturday.

In the Shringar Gauri worship case, the court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) of Varanasi, Ravi Kumar Diwakar, had on April 26 ordered videography by the advocate commissioner of the Shringar Gauri temple in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi mosque complex and other places after Eid and before May 10.

The court had said that besides the advocate commissioner and parties, one associate can remain present during the proceedings.

"We will not allow anyone to enter the mosque for videography and survey. The managing committee of the Gyanvapi mosque will oppose this decision of the court," Yasin said.

"This decision will be opposed constitutionally," he added.

Varanasi-based advocate Durgesh Yadav said the court appoints an advocate commissioner for action who submits his report before the court after examining the matter.

The court had earlier appointed Ajay Kumar as the advocate commissioner in the case filed on April 18, 2021 by Delhi-based Rakhi Singh, Laxmi Devi, Sita Sahu and others demanding permission for daily worship and performing rituals at Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman and Nandi located on the outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque.

They had also sought to stop the opponents from causing any damage to the idols.

