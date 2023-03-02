Gurugram: 2 Employees, Including Woman, Booked In Case Of Sexual Harassment

Gurugram police booked two employees, including a woman, of a Udyog Vihar-based private company for sexual harassment at the workplace after a 26-year-old woman lodged a complaint against them, an official said on Wednesday. According to the complaint, the vice president demanded sexual favour from her in exchange for appraisal and job security and the reporting manager pressurised her.



"On Tuesday around 5 pm, the reporting manager called me in a cabin on the first floor where the main accused – the vice president of the company – demanded sexual favours from her. He said I will have to do as he says for appraisal or he will create such a situation that I will have to resign," the victim said."The reporting manager also threatened to terminate me and told me that in order to survive I will have to make an illicit relationship. I refused and returned to my desk where the accused again pressurised me for the same and said that if I am not ready I will have to resign from the company."



"They also change my laptop to delete all the evidence against them. The reporting manager also threatened to kill me earlier," she added. An FIR was registered against the duo accused under sections 354-A (sexual harassment), 34 (common intention) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Udyog Vihar police station. "As per the complaint an FIR has been registered. We are verifying the facts and action will be taken as per the law," said Deepak Saharan, DCP, west.