Saturday, Jan 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Gulmarg, Other Places In JK, Receive Fresh Snowfall

The mercury was several degrees above the normal for this time of the season at most places, the officials said.

Gulmarg, Other Places In JK, Receive Fresh Snowfall
Jammu and Kashmir receives fresh snowfall. - PTI photo

Trending

Updated: 22 Jan 2022 1:42 pm

Gulmarg and other upper reaches of Kashmir received fresh light snowfall during the night, even as the minimum temperature in most parts of the valley settled above the freezing point, officials said on Saturday.

Gulmarg, the famous skiing resort in Baramulla district of north Kashmir, received about five inches of fresh snowfall, while Pahalgam tourist resort, in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, recorded about two inches, the officials said.

Related stories

J&K: Top Officials Review Security Situation In Kashmir

Slight Respite In Cold Conditions In Kashmir

Cancellation Of Kashmir Press Club's Registration, Takeover Of Premises By J-K Admin Illegal: PCI

Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley, also recorded about two inches, while the nearby south Kashmir town of Kokernag received an inch of fresh snowfall, they said. There are reports of snowfall in other areas in the upper reaches of the valley as well, they said.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature at most places in the valley last night settled above the freezing point. Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of 2.3 degrees Celsius - down from 2.8 degrees Celsius the previous night, they said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 6.5 degrees Celsius - a degree up from the previous night. Pahalgam, which serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, recorded a low of minus 2.4 degrees Celsius - same as the previous night, they said. The officials said Qazigund recorded the minimum of 0.2 degrees Celsius, while the nearby south Kashmir town of Kokernag recorded a low of minus 1.9 degrees Celsius.

The mercury in Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at a low of 1.4 degrees Celsius. The MET Office has forecast widespread light to moderate rain/snow in J-K till Sunday. There are chances of rain/snow at isolated places over the next two days too, it said. Afterwards, the weather is likely to stay mainly dry till the end of the month and there is no forecast of any major rain/snow till the end of January, it said.

Kashmir valley is currently under the grip of the 40-day harshest winter period known as 'Chilla-i-Kalan' which began on December 21 last year. 'Chilla-i-Kalan' is a period when a cold wave grips the region and the temperature drops considerably leading to the freezing of water bodies including the famous Dal Lake here as well as the water supply lines in several parts of the valley.

The chances of snowfall are the most frequent and highest during this period and most areas, especially in the higher reaches, which witness heavy to very heavy snowfall. The 'Chilla-i-Kalan' will end on January 31, but the cold wave continues even after that in Kashmir with a 20-day-long 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day-long 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold).

With inputs from PTI. 

Tags

National Jammu And Kashmir Snowfall Weather: Cold & Coldwave Kashmir Valley Weather: Rains
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Maha: Man Offers To Run Restaurant For Owner, Dupes Him Of Rs 68.50 Lakh

Maha: Man Offers To Run Restaurant For Owner, Dupes Him Of Rs 68.50 Lakh

Harak, Yashpal Major Gains For Cong In U'khand Ahead Of Polls

Covid: UP Govt Extends Closure Of Educational Institutions Till Jan 30

Five Killed, Five Injured In SUV-Truck Collision In Odisha

JD(U) To Go Solo In UP Polls After No Response From BJP

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Glimpses of migratory bird flocks at Santragachi Jheel in Kolkata.

Migratory Birds Flock Kolkata’s Santragachi Jheel This Winter

Amar Jawan Jyoti flame taken for merger with flame at National War Memorial in New Delhi.

Merger Of Amar Jawan Jyoti With National War Memorial In New Delhi

South African batsman Aiden Markram thanks members of the Indian cricket team after South Africa won the second ODI match by seven wickets in Paarl, South Africa.

South Africa Ride On Knocks From Quinton De Kock, Janneman Malan To Beat India By 7 Wickets In 2nd ODI, Clinch Series 2-0

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates his win over Karen Khachanov of Russia in their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 5: Rafael Nadal, Ashleigh Barty, Alexander Zverev Enter 4th Round; Naomi Osaka Bows Out

In this photo provided by the New Zealand Defense Force, volcanic ash covers roof tops and vegetation in an area of Tonga.

Thick Ash On Runway: Aftermath Of Tonga Volcanic Eruption