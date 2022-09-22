Gujarat Reports 124 New Covid-19 Cases, One Death

Gujarat reported 124 fresh coronavirus-positive cases and one death, which raised its infection tally to 12,73,911 and toll to 11,029, the state health department said.

As 170 patients recuperated during the day, the state's recovery count increased to 12,61,833, it said.

The number of fatalities rose to 11,029 as one patient succumbed to the infection in Banaskantha, it said in a release.

The number of active cases stood at 1,049 and three of these patients are on ventilator support.

District-wise, Surat reported the highest number of 33 new cases, followed by Ahmedabad 27, Mehsana 11, Rajkot 10, Vadodara nine, and Sabarkantha six cases, among others.

As 1.70 lakh people were given anti-coronavirus vaccine doses on Thursday, the number of jabs administered so far in the state rose to 12.62 crores, the department said.

Gujarat's Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,73,911, new cases 124, death toll 11,029, recoveries 12,61,833, active cases 1,049, people tested so far - figures not released.

