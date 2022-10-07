Friday, Oct 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Gujarat Reports 100 New Covid-19 Cases, Tally Rises To 12,75,323

Gujarat on Friday reported 100 Covid-19 cases and one death, which took the state's tally to 12,75,323 and the toll to 11,036, an official said.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Oct 2022 9:20 pm

Gujarat on Friday reported 100 Covid-19 cases and one death, which took the state's tally to 12,75,323 and the toll to 11,036, an official said.

The recovery count increased by 86 and touched 12,63,594, leaving the state with an active caseload of 693, he added.

Ahmedabad reported the lone death as well as 37 new cases, followed by 23 in Surat, and 18 in Vadodara, among other districts, he said.

A government release said 36,343 persons received jabs during the day, which took the overall number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in MP so far to 12.70 crores.

Gujarat's Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,75,323, new cases 100, death toll 11,036, discharged 12,63,594, active cases 693, people tested so far - figures not released.

Tags

National Covid-19 Cases Death Tolls Increased Fatality Rate Tally Of Coronavirus Tests Positivity Rate Active Coronavirus Cases Gujarat 100 New Covid-19 Cases
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Scores: India (120/9) Lose Richa Ghosh, Need 18 Off 9 Balls

IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Scores: India (120/9) Lose Richa Ghosh, Need 18 Off 9 Balls

Centre Starts Probe After WHO Claims Indian Cough Syrups Behind 66 Deaths In The Gambia

Centre Starts Probe After WHO Claims Indian Cough Syrups Behind 66 Deaths In The Gambia