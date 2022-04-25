Monday, Apr 25, 2022
Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani Arrested Again In Assam After Getting Bail

Earlier on Monday, Mevani was granted bail by a Kokrajhar Court in a case over a tweet in which he said Modi 'considered Godse as God' 

Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani File Photo

Updated: 25 Apr 2022 7:12 pm

Gujarat Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani was arrested again on Monday in a separate case by Assam Police after he got bail in the case related to a tweet he made about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier on Monday, Mevani was granted bail by a Kokrajhar Court in a case over a tweet in which he said Modi "considered Godse as God". 

Mevani was later re-arrested by Assam Police for allegedly assaulting officials. He has been charged with IPC Sections related to voluntarily causing hurt, assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty and others, according to the police.

Mevani was arrested on April 19 from Palanpur in Gujarat after an FIR was registered against him in Kokrajhar. He was brought to Assam two days later on transit remand and was remanded to a three-day police custody on April 21 by the Kokrajhar Chief Judicial Magistrate.

Mevani is an Independent MLA aligned with the Congress party. He has said he will fight the next election on the Congress symbol.

(With PTI inputs)

