Gujarat Logs 93 Covid-19 Cases, 146 Recover

Updated: 28 Sep 2022 9:14 pm

Gujarat on Wednesday reported 93 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking its tally to 12,74,552, the state health department said.

A total of 146 people were discharged, which raised the number of recoveries to 12,62,618, leaving the state with 900 active cases, it said.

The count of Covid-19 fatalities remained unchanged at 11,034, the department said in a release. 

Ahmedabad district reported 24 fresh Covid-19 cases, Surat 22, Vadodara 11, and Rajkot 10, among others.

With 90,052 more people vaccinated against Covid-19, the total number of doses administered so far in Gujarat rose to 12.67 crore.

Gujarat's Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,74,552, new cases 93, death toll 11,034, discharged 12,62,618, active cases 900, people tested so far - figures not released. 

(With PTI Inputs)

