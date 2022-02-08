Ahead of the first phase polling of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election on February 10, Outlook spoke to workers at a brick factory on the Meerut-Shamli border. The workers spoke at large about the local affairs and voters’ inclination towards respective parties.

“The Jat community has its loyalty towards the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) party, while people from the Schedule Cast will remain with the Bahujan Samaj Party” said a worker, adding, “And the Thakurs will always vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).”

However, he said that under the BJP rule, incidents of violence have drastically reduced which was not the case under the previous state government.

Speaking along the same lines, another man said that Yogi Adityanath would be soon back as the chief minister. Rubbishing the Samajwadi Party and RLD’s alliance, he said, that these alliances make little sense, as members will eventually join the party that comes out victorious.

Several other workers in the region claimed that most of their votes will be going for the saffron party in the upcoming elections.

Follow our Ground Report from Uttar Pradesh to learn about what the state of affairs looks like in the poll-bound state.




