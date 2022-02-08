Tuesday, Feb 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Video | 'Votes Will Go To BJP': Workers At Uttar Pradesh Brick Factory

Outlook spoke to workers at a brick factory on the Meerut-Shamli border. The workers spoke at large about the local affairs and voters’ inclination towards respective parties. 

Video | 'Votes Will Go To BJP': Workers At Uttar Pradesh Brick Factory
A man riding a cycle with a BSP flag in Uttar Pradesh. Credit: Tribhuvan Tiwari

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Feb 2022 11:50 am

Ahead of the first phase polling of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election on February 10, Outlook spoke to workers at a brick factory on the Meerut-Shamli border. The workers spoke at large about the local affairs and voters’ inclination towards respective parties. 

“The Jat community has its loyalty towards the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) party, while people from the Schedule Cast will remain with the Bahujan Samaj Party” said a worker, adding, “And the Thakurs will always vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).”

However, he said that under the BJP rule, incidents of violence have drastically reduced which was not the case under the previous state government.

Related stories

UP Elections 2022: Sonia Gandhi Not In Congress' Star Campaigner List

UP Elections 2022: Mayawati Goes Hard At Congress

Goa Goes Green For Elections 2022

Speaking along the same lines, another man said that Yogi Adityanath would be soon back as the chief minister. Rubbishing the Samajwadi Party and RLD’s alliance, he said, that these alliances make little sense, as members will eventually join the party that comes out victorious. 

Several other workers in the region claimed that most of their votes will be going for the saffron party in the upcoming elections. 

Follow our Ground Report from Uttar Pradesh to learn about what the state of affairs looks like in the poll-bound state. 

Tags

National Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Assembly Elections Uttar Pradesh Factory
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Hijab Row: Protests Erupt Outside Karnataka’s Udupi College

Hijab Row: Protests Erupt Outside Karnataka’s Udupi College

BJP Releases Manifesto For UP Polls, Promises Free Electricity For Irrigation

We Are Working Fast Towards Achieving 100 Per Cent Vaccination: PM Modi At Rajya Sabha

Covid-19: India Logs 67,597 New Coronavirus Infections, Over 1,000 Fatalities

HM Amit Shah Requests AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi To Accept Z-Security, Cites Threat

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in a still from the 'BadeMiyanChoteMiyan' announcement trailer.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Trailer: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff Are Here To Kick Some Ass

Class VII students join the 'Paray Sikhshalay', an outdoor learning initiative started by the West Bengal Government to follow all Covid-19 protocols, in Nadia.

West Bengal Launches 'Paray Shikshalay' To Help Kids Stay In School Amid Covid-19

A woman wearing a face shield to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, performs during the inauguration of the Carnival celebrations in La Paz, Bolivia.

Bolivia Carnival: A Riot Of Colours To Cure Pandemic Blues

Swami Vivekananda's statue at DU in New Delhi

The Desh Bhakti Curriculum

Film playback singing legend Lata Mangeshkar was cremated in Shivaji Park, Dadar, Mumbai on Sunday with full state honours.

Eternity And A Day