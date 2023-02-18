Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Goyal Reviews Implementation Of Central Schemes In Sikkim

Home National

Goyal Reviews Implementation Of Central Schemes In Sikkim

Chief Secretary VB Pathak and the heads of various departments briefed Goyal about the implementation of different central government schemes and development projects in the state.

Piyush Goyal
Piyush Goyal reviewed the implementation of various central government schemes in Sikkim Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Feb 2023 7:50 am

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday reviewed the implementation of various central government schemes and development projects in Sikkim.

After arriving on a three-day visit to the Himalayan state, he chaired a review meeting with state government officials at the Tashiling Secretariat.

Chief Secretary VB Pathak and the heads of various departments briefed Goyal about the implementation of different central government schemes and development projects in the state.

Related stories

Piyush Goyal On 3-Day Visit To Sikkim

Opposition Members Seem To Come To Rajya Sabha Only To Stall Its Proceedings: Piyush Goyal

Students Of India Look At PM Modi As Guardian: Piyush Goyal

Among those reviewed by the minister were PM Gatishakti, National Oil Palm Mission, rubber plantations, blockchain and exporting facilities, officials said.

Goyal asked officials concerned to work for taking the USD 1 million revenue in organic farming to USD 1 billion in the future. He said Sikkim has the potential to become a sustainable state, maintaining that such achievements will add more value to tourism.

He said the focus should be on farming large cardamom and spices, and developing homestays, which will help the youths to become self-employed. Goyal is scheduled to visit Soreng town in West Sikkim on Saturday.

Tags

National Piyush Goyal Implementation Central Schemes Sikkim Youths
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India's Exports May Rise By 3-5% This Fiscal: FIEO

India's Exports May Rise By 3-5% This Fiscal: FIEO

Thai Temple Left Empty After All Monks Fail Drug Test, Turn Out To Be Meth Addicts

Thai Temple Left Empty After All Monks Fail Drug Test, Turn Out To Be Meth Addicts