Thursday, Aug 18, 2022
Governor Requests Centre For Separate IAS Cadre For Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig Dr. B D Mishra (Retd) on Thursday requested the Centre for creating a separate Indian Administrative Service (IAS) cadre for the state.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu speaks at the inaugural ceremony
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu speaks at the inaugural ceremony

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Aug 2022 7:38 pm

The governor took up the issue of a separate IAS cadre for Arunachal Pradesh, when Union Minister of State for Personnel and Public Grievances, Jitendra Singh called on him at Raj Bhavan here.

During the meeting, the governor said that a separate cadre would go a long way in laying a strong foundation of public administration and good governance in the state.

“Till that is done the minimum tenure of IAS and IPS officers being posted to Arunachal Pradesh should be a minimum of 5 years,” Mishra urged the minister.

The present tenure of IAS and IPS officers posted in Arunachal Pradesh is three years.

Mishra commended the Centre for organizing the two-day regional conference, which aims to implement good governance practices.

He said that it would reinforce Prime Minister’s commitment to transparency, ‘Justice for All’ and people-friendly reforms.

The governor also emphasized that the administration should reach the last man in the queue and his issues must be addressed on priority.

Mishra also requested the union minister for providing special assistance to the state to promote the spirit of science and technology.

The governor commended Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein for their personal intervention in streamlining the pendency of pension cases in the state. 

(Inputs from PTI)

