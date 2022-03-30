Wednesday, Mar 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Governor, CM Greet People On 'Rajasthan Day'

Chief Minister Gehlot said, "On Rajasthan Day, I wish for the happiness, prosperity and good health of the people. Our government is with you at every step."

Governor, CM Greet People On 'Rajasthan Day'
Rajashthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and CM Ashok Gehlot PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Mar 2022 6:02 pm

Governor Kalraj Mishra, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his predecessor Vasundhara Raje on Wednesday greeted the people of Rajasthan on their state Day. Rajasthan came into existence on this day in 1949.

In his congratulatory message, Governor Mishra said that Rajasthan is very rich in geographical, cultural and architectural diversity and has a unique amalgamation of devotion and power, whose every particle contains stories of sacrifice and valour.

Related stories

Chattisgarh Gives Nod To Rajasthan State Utility For Coal Mining In Parsa-Kanta Block

Rajasthan Will Soon Celebrate 73 Years Of Rajasthan Diwas

7 Dramas From Rajasthan That You Should Witness Atleast Once 

On this occasion, the governor called for protecting the culture of harmony and ensuring everyone's participation in the development of Rajasthan so that the state continues to progress on the path of development.

Chief Minister Gehlot said, "On Rajasthan Day, I wish for the happiness, prosperity and good health of the people. Our government is with you at every step."

He said the day is of "great pride for all of us". "It is a celebration of the valour, sacrifice, heritage and culture of Rajasthan." 

Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje tweeted, "With its unique heritage, infinite self-respect, glorious history and rich culture, the state has a different identity in the world."

Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot also wished the people on Rajasthan Day.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended their greeting to the people of the state on the occasion. 

Tags

National Rajasthan Diwas Rajasthan Diwas 2022 Ashok Gehlot Rajasthan Rajasthan Government Culture Festivals Vasundhara Raje Rajasthan
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Saurav Agarwal: A Data Science Expert Trailblazing Change In The Realm

Saurav Agarwal: A Data Science Expert Trailblazing Change In The Realm

From Manish Malhotra to Met Gala: ‘Paper Queen’ Dreams Big 

From Manish Malhotra to Met Gala: ‘Paper Queen’ Dreams Big 