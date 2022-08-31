Government To Take Steps To Create New Districts In Uttarakhand: CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday said the process of creating new districts in the state will soon be initiated. "Creation of new districts is a long pending demand. We will soon discuss with all public representatives where reorganisation of districts can be done, where new districts really need to be created and take steps in that direction," Dhami said.

The proposed four new districts in Uttarakhand are Didihat, Kotdwar, Ranikhet and Yamunotri. Didihat is at present in Pithoragarh district, Kotdwar in Pauri district, Ranikhet in Almora district and Yamunotri in Uttarkashi district.

Uttarakhand has 13 districts, including Dehradun, Haridwar, Tehri, Pauri, Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Udham Singh Nagar, Nainital, Almora, Champawat, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh.

