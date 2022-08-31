Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022
Government To Take Steps To Create New Districts In Uttarakhand: CM Dhami

The proposed four new districts in Uttarakhand are Didihat, Kotdwar, Ranikhet and Yamunotri.

Creation of new districts in the state will soon be initiated by Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami
Creation of new districts in the state will soon be initiated by Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Aug 2022 6:43 pm

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday said the process of creating new districts in the state will soon be initiated. "Creation of new districts is a long pending demand. We will soon discuss with all public representatives where reorganisation of districts can be done, where new districts really need to be created and take steps in that direction," Dhami said.

The proposed four new districts in Uttarakhand are Didihat, Kotdwar, Ranikhet and Yamunotri. Didihat is at present in Pithoragarh district, Kotdwar in Pauri district, Ranikhet in Almora district and Yamunotri in Uttarkashi district.

Uttarakhand has 13 districts, including Dehradun, Haridwar, Tehri, Pauri, Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Udham Singh Nagar, Nainital, Almora, Champawat, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh.

(With PTI inputs)

