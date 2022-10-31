Monday, Oct 31, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Goa Child Rights Body Issues Advisory To Government Departments Over Cases Of Abandoned Infants

The commission has sought for awareness and sensitisation programmes for anganwadi staff, as they are aware about most cases of pregnancies, including unwanted ones.

55 Infants Die In August In Maharashtra Hospitals Newborn Care Unit
Advisory issued in Goa for infants being abandoned at unsafe places 55 Infants Die In August In Maharashtra Hospitals Newborn Care Unit

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Oct 2022 4:43 pm

A child rights body in Goa on Monday issued an advisory to various agencies of the state government about the rise in cases of infants being abandoned at unsafe places, an official said.

The Goa State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has issued an advisory to the directorate of women and child welfare, health department and Goa police to help parents in distress to surrender their infants.

“The recent incidences of newborn abandonment in Goa, most of it in unsafe places recently, is very perturbing,” the commission stated in the advisory. It noted that the state had recorded 11 such cases in five years (2017-2022), and four of these were registered this year alone.

Of the cases reported this year, three abandoned infants succumbed to gory aftermaths of unsafe abandonments, ranging from dog bites to infections due to garbage, etc., the advisory stated.

"There is a need for greater prevention efforts and actions for the protection of children by all stakeholders for the future. This preparedness and actions will require close-coordinated, multi-sectoral, and collaborative efforts between all stakeholders,” it said.

The commission's chairman Peter Borges said that the lack of awareness about the law on surrendering unwanted children is a major reason for the issue. The commission has asked the directorate of women and child development to ensure that specialised adoption agencies in Goa set up cradles to receive abandoned children.

The commission has sought for awareness and sensitisation programmes for anganwadi staff, as they are aware about most cases of pregnancies, including unwanted ones. It has also suggested to build the capacity of anganwadi staff to educate and sensitise parents and to reduce stigma surrounding abandonment, given their strong network in rural areas, the advisory stated.

For the health department, the commission has recommended that cradles and signage to cradles be put up at various places considered most appropriate to receive such children, i.e. primary health centres, hospitals (government and private), nursing homes, etc to receive unwanted newborns and put them in the child protection system for legal adoption.

Related stories

Priyanka Chopra Advocates Child Rights At UNGA, Stands Alongside Malala Yousufzai, Amanda Gorman

Uttarakhand: Ex-Child Rights Body Chief Opposes USPSC Conducting Subordinate Services Exams

No More Girls And Boy-Only Schools In Kerala, Orders Child Rights Panel

The commission has also asked the Goa police not to register FIRs against any biological parents during the inquiry process in cases of abandoned or surrendered children, it was stated.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Goa Child Rights Body Issues Advisory Government Departments Cases Abandoned Infants Awareness Sensitisation Programmes Anganwadi Staff
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

IND Vs SA, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Live Scores: SA Need 6 Off 6 Balls

IND Vs SA, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Live Scores: SA Need 6 Off 6 Balls