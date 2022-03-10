Thursday, Mar 10, 2022
Goa Assembly Poll Result: Laxmikant Parsekar, Utpal Parrikar Lead In Counting Of Postal Ballots

Former CM Laxmikant Parsekar contested the Assembly election from Mandrem Assembly seat as an Independent candidate, while Utpal Parrikar contested from Panaji seat against BJP candidate Atanasio Monserratte.

Utpal Parrikar, the son of former CM Manohar Parrikar PTI

Updated: 10 Mar 2022 9:20 am

Two prominent BJP rebels, Laxmikant Parsekar and Utpal Parrikar were leading against their rivals in the counting of postal ballots in Goa on Thursday, an official said.  

Former chief minister Parsekar contested the Assembly election, held on February 14, from Mandrem Assembly seat as an Independent candidate, while Utpal Parrikar, the son of former CM Manohar Parrikar, contested from Panaji seat against BJP candidate Atanasio Monserratte.

In the counting of postal ballots before the opening of EVMs, both Parrikar and Parsekar were ahead of their rivals, the official said.

The counting is underway since 8 am at a centre each in Panaji and Margao.

Parsekar on Wednesday said he was confident of winning the election, but refused to say anything about whether he would support the BJP.

He contested the election as an independent after the BJP denied him ticket and fielded sitting MLA Dayanand Sopte instead from Mandrem. 

