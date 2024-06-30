Gen Upendra Dwivedi Takes Over As Army Chief Today | Know More About His 40 Years Of Service

General Upendra Dwivedi took charge as the 30th Chief of the Army Staff on Sunday following the retirement of General Manoj Pande from active service.
General Dwivedi is known for his extensive operational expertise along the borders with China and Pakistan, had previously held the position of Vice Chief of the Army.
General Manoj Pande handed over the command of the Indian Army to General Upendra Dwivedi as he takes over his new appointment today.
Glorious Service Of Gen Upendra Dwivedi
Before assuming the position of Vice Chief of the Army Staff on February 19, General Dwivedi served as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Northern Command from 2022 to 2024.
General Dwivedi then led the 1.3 million-strong Army at a time when India faces various security challenges, particularly along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.
As the Chief of Army Staff, he will also have to coordinate with the Navy and the Indian Air Force on the government's ambitious plan to roll out theatre commands.
An alumnus of Sainik School, Rewa, Gen Dwivedi was commissioned into 18 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles of the Indian Army on December 15, 1984. He commanded the unit later.
In a career spanning nearly 40 years, General Dwivedi has held a range of command, staff, instructional, and foreign postings.
His command roles include leading the regiment (18 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles), a brigade (26 Sector Assam Rifles), Inspector General of Assam Rifles (East), and 9 Corps.
General Dwivedi's accolades include the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, and three GOC-in-C Commendation Cards.
As Northern Army commander, Gen Dwivedi provided strategic guidance and operational oversight for planning and execution of sustained operations along the northern and western borders, besides orchestrating the dynamic counter-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
During this period, the officer was actively engaged in the ongoing negotiations with China in resolving the vexed border issue, they said.
He was also involved in modernisation and equipping of the largest Army command of the Indian Army, where he steered the induction of indigenous equipment as part of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).