Watch | Outgoing Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande Receives Guard Of Honour On Last Day In Office

Outgoing Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Sunday received Guard Of Honour from the Indian Army as it is his last day in office in Delhi.
Pande is retiring after a 26-month tenure. He also laid a wreath at the National War Memorial during the event.
In a rare move, the government last month extended Gen Pande's tenure by one month, six days before his superannuation on May 31.
Additional Directorate General of Public Information of Indian Army in a post on X wrote about the honour paid to Pande and his contribution.
They wrote, "General Manoj Pande #COAS, was presented a Ceremonial Guard of Honour at the #SouthBlock Lawns, #NewDelhi, on the occasion of relinquishing the appointment of Chief of the Army Staff. His exceptional & illustrious career in the service of the Nation, spanning over four decades, stands testimony to his unwavering dedication & inspirational leadership with a profound impact on #IndianArmy."
Who Is Next Army Chief General?
Earlier this month, the government announced that Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi will be the next Chief of the Army Staff succeeding incumbent Gen Manoj Pande.
Lt Gen Dwivedi, who has vast operational experience along the frontiers with China and Pakistan, is presently serving as Vice Chief of the Army Staff. Gen Pande will retire on June 30.
In appointing Lt Gen Dwivedi, the government followed the seniority principle.
The defence ministry stated, "The government has appointed Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, presently serving as Vice Chief of the Army Staff, as the next Chief of the Army Staff with effect from the afternoon of June 30," the defence ministry said.