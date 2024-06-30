Watch | Outgoing Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande Receives Guard Of Honour On Last Day In Office

They wrote, "General Manoj Pande #COAS, was presented a Ceremonial Guard of Honour at the #SouthBlock Lawns, #NewDelhi, on the occasion of relinquishing the appointment of Chief of the Army Staff. His exceptional & illustrious career in the service of the Nation, spanning over four decades, stands testimony to his unwavering dedication & inspirational leadership with a profound impact on #IndianArmy."