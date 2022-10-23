Sunday, Oct 23, 2022
Gehlot Reviews Development Work At Mangarh Dham

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday reviewed the development work at Mangarh Dham in Banswara district.

Ashok Gehlot
Ashok Gehlot Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Oct 2022 7:07 am

He said the government is working on the development of Mangarh Dham, a pilgrimage site for the tribals.

He said the government is working on the development of Mangarh Dham, a pilgrimage site for the tribals.

He said he has written twice to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Mangarh Dham is declared a monument of national importance.

In 1913, the British army opened fire on the tribals gathered under the leadership of Govind Guru in Mangarh. More than 1,500 tribals were killed. To highlight the sacrifice of the tribals and the contribution of Govind Guru, the state government has built Tribal Freedom Struggle Museum at Mangarh Dham, Gehlot said in one of the letters to the PM.

The chief minister also passed directions to complete the preparations for the proposed visit of the prime minister to Mangarh Dham on November 1.

(Inputs from PTI)

