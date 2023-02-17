Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Gap Year No Bar For Seeking Admission In DU

Home National

Gap Year No Bar For Seeking Admission In DU

At a webinar organised by the university, Dean of Admission Haneet Gandhi also advised students to select maximum courses, adding there is no disadvantage in changing the stream.

Delhi University
Delhi University File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Feb 2023 10:56 pm

Delhi University on Friday informed that gap years will not be a bar for seeking admission in undergraduate programmes, but such candidates will have to appear in CUET (UG) 2023. 

At a webinar organised by the university, Dean of Admission Haneet Gandhi also advised students to select maximum courses, adding there is no disadvantage in changing the stream.

Delhi University offers admission to 79 undergraduate courses across its colleges. 

Related stories

President Murmu To Be Chief Guest At Delhi University Convocation, Over 1.5 Lakh Degrees To Be Awarded

Sisodia Writes To Delhi University VC Over Ad Hoc Teachers Being 'Displaced'

BBC Documentary: Bhim Army Student Federation Calls For Screening In Delhi University; Permission Denied

Like the last year, admission in all the courses will be conducted based on CUET scores, not class XII marks. 

"All admissions will be based only on the scores obtained in CUET (UG) 2023. All candidates, including those seeking admission on Supernumerary seats like Sports, ECA etc. will have to appear in CUET (UG) 2023," said Gandhi. 

"There is no disadvantage to changing the stream. Gap years will not be a bar for purpose of admission to UG programs, however, all such candidates will have to appear in CUET (UG) 2023," she added. 

The University of Delhi has also launched its admission website for the Academic Year 2023-2024 (http://admission.uod.ac.in).

"The candidates are advised to refer to the website of CUET (UG)-23 for information bulletin, eligibility requirements for admission in the University of Delhi, syllabi of various test papers, and other details related to registration to CUET (UG) 2023," Gandhi added.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Delhi University DU Admissions CUET Scores Drop Year College Admissions New Delhi
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India's Exports May Rise By 3-5% This Fiscal: FIEO

India's Exports May Rise By 3-5% This Fiscal: FIEO

Thai Temple Left Empty After All Monks Fail Drug Test, Turn Out To Be Meth Addicts

Thai Temple Left Empty After All Monks Fail Drug Test, Turn Out To Be Meth Addicts