Ganga Pollution: Even 'Originating Point' Of Pious River Is Polluted By STP Discharge, Says Uttarakhand Govt

A bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava noted the submissions of the advocate of one of the intervening applicants, who referring to the state's report, pointed out that a faecal coliform having the most probable number (MPN) of 540/100 ml was found in the sample collected from the 1 million litres per day (MLD) capacity sewage treatment plant (STP) at Gangotri.