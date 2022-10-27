Four New Covid-19 Cases In Nashik

Nashik district in Maharashtra reported four new coronavirus positive cases, which raised its overall infection count to 4,82,300, health officials said on Thursday.

These cases were reported in two days - on October 26 and 27.

Since nobody succumbed to the infection during this period, the death toll in the district remained unchanged at 8904, they said.

So far, 4,73,361 patients have recuperated from the infection in Nashik, of whom 16 recovered in the last two days.

There are 35 active COVID-19 cases in the district, the health officials said.

