Form Commission To Enquire Into Recent Flight Take-Off Delays, Emergency Landings: CPI MP To Scindia

CPI MP Binoy Viswam has urged Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to form a commission to enquire into the "alarming" increase in flight take-off delays and emergency landings during recent times.

In the letter to the Union Minister, the Rajya Sabha MP stated that there have been several news reports about hundreds of flights that have failed to take off on time due to various conditions. "I am writing to bring to your attention the alarming increase in flight takeoff delays and emergency landings that has occurred in the last six months, which brings forth serious concerns in the travel needs and safety of the passengers," he said in the letter.

He said 176 passengers onboard when the Calicut - Dammam Air India flight made an emergency landing in Trivandrum, he said. "Such airline carriers are only concerned about making super profits and the safety of the people must be given priority over such profits," he said.

He also pointed out that 1937 Aircraft Rules have made clear guidelines regarding the proper checks that have to be made before each flight takes offs. "Given the circumstances, I urge you to look into this matter with the utmost urgency so as to ensure the safe and proper running of our airways.

"I also request that a high-level enquiry commission be instituted to look into all the details of aircraft maintenance and passenger safety," he said.