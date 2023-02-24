Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Form Commission To Enquire Into Recent Flight Take-Off Delays, Emergency Landings: CPI MP To Scindia

Home National

Form Commission To Enquire Into Recent Flight Take-Off Delays, Emergency Landings: CPI MP To Scindia

In the letter to the Union Minister, the Rajya Sabha MP stated that there have been several news reports about hundreds of flights that have failed to take off on time due to various conditions.

Jyotiraditya Scindia
CPI MP urged Jyotiraditya Scindia to form a commission to enquire into the "alarming" increase in flight take-off delays Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Feb 2023 7:50 pm

CPI MP Binoy Viswam has urged Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to form a commission to enquire into the "alarming" increase in flight take-off delays and emergency landings during recent times. 

In the letter to the Union Minister, the Rajya Sabha MP stated that there have been several news reports about hundreds of flights that have failed to take off on time due to various conditions. "I am writing to bring to your attention the alarming increase in flight takeoff delays and emergency landings that has occurred in the last six months, which brings forth serious concerns in the travel needs and safety of the passengers," he said in the letter. 

He said 176 passengers onboard when the Calicut - Dammam Air India flight made an emergency landing in Trivandrum, he said.  "Such airline carriers are only concerned about making super profits and the safety of the people must be given priority over such profits," he said.  

Related stories

Domestic Air Passenger Numbers Touch 4.45 Lakh; Scindia Says 'Another Milestone'

Agreements With 26 Companies Signed Under PLI Scheme For Specialty Steel: Jyotiraditya Scindia

MP: BJP Man Injured While Trying To Catch Ball Hit By Scindia At Newly-Built Stadium

He also pointed out that 1937 Aircraft Rules have made clear guidelines regarding the proper checks that have to be made before each flight takes offs. "Given the circumstances, I urge you to look into this matter with the utmost urgency so as to ensure the safe and proper running of our airways. 

"I also request that a high-level enquiry commission be instituted to look into all the details of aircraft maintenance and passenger safety," he said.

Tags

National Commission Flight Delays Emergency Landings CPI MP Scindia
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

MCD House Chaos: BJP, AAP Members Exchange Blows, Hurl Plastic Bottles; Mayor Alleges BJP Councillors Tried To Attack Her

MCD House Chaos: BJP, AAP Members Exchange Blows, Hurl Plastic Bottles; Mayor Alleges BJP Councillors Tried To Attack Her

Grateful For Operation Ganga But What Lies Ahead?: Ukraine Returnee Indian Students A Year After Russian Invasion

Grateful For Operation Ganga But What Lies Ahead?: Ukraine Returnee Indian Students A Year After Russian Invasion