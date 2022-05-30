Flood Situation Improves In Assam, 4 Lakh Still In Distress

The flood situation in Assam improved on Sunday, although nearly 4.02 lakh people remain affected by the deluge across four districts, an official bulletin said.

According to an Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report, more than 4,01,800 people are impacted by the floods in Cachar, Dima Hasao, Morigaon and Nagaon districts.

Nagaon is the worst hit with over 2.91 lakh people in distress, followed by Cachar (over 68,500 people) and Morigaon (nearly 41,000 people). Till Saturday, over 4.49 lakh people were affected by the deluge across the four districts in the state.

The total number of persons losing lives in this year's flood and landslides stands at 32. At present, 596 villages are under water and 25,860 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam, ASDMA said.

It said authorities are operating 106 relief camps and distribution centres in the four districts, where 31,645 people, including 6,919 children, have been sheltered.

(With PTI inputs)