Monday, May 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Flood Situation Improves In Assam, 4 Lakh Still In Distress

According to an Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report, more than 4,01,800 people are impacted by the floods in Cachar, Dima Hasao, Morigaon and Nagaon districts.

Flood Situation Improves In Assam, 4 Lakh Still In Distress
Assam floods PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 May 2022 8:34 am

The flood situation in Assam improved on Sunday, although nearly 4.02 lakh people remain affected by the deluge across four districts, an official bulletin said.

According to an Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report, more than 4,01,800 people are impacted by the floods in Cachar, Dima Hasao, Morigaon and Nagaon districts.

Related stories

Assam Floods: Toll Reaches 30, Over 5.6 Lakh Affected

Nagaon is the worst hit with over 2.91 lakh people in distress, followed by Cachar (over 68,500 people) and Morigaon (nearly 41,000 people). Till Saturday, over 4.49 lakh people were affected by the deluge across the four districts in the state.

The total number of persons losing lives in this year's flood and landslides stands at 32. At present, 596 villages are under water and 25,860 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam, ASDMA said.

It said authorities are operating 106 relief camps and distribution centres in the four districts, where 31,645 people, including 6,919 children, have been sheltered.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Assam Flood Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) Danger Mark Floodwaters Caused Damage Embankments Roads Bridges Other Infrastructure People Affected Drowned
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Oprah Weight Loss Gummies Reviews – Detected Scam! [2022] Oprah Keto Gummies And Is it True Oprah Gummies For Weight Loss?

Oprah Weight Loss Gummies Reviews – Detected Scam! [2022] Oprah Keto Gummies And Is it True Oprah Gummies For Weight Loss?

ChillWell Portable AC Reviews : Do NOT Buy ChillWell AC Without Reading This

ChillWell Portable AC Reviews : Do NOT Buy ChillWell AC Without Reading This