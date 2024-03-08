'Act your age', 'age gracefully', 'doesn't look her age'...the many barbs women have to face, and fight. The beauty myth is dehumanising and traumatic. Fair skin, no pores, no facial hair but lush, long hair on the head – these are just some of the many social constructs that women have turned into their goals, and women mostly suffer from this pressure. 'Age is just a number', and 'beauty is in the eyes of the beholder' - why do people make these statements when age must be reversed and beauty must be attained through countless skin procedures, needles, lotions and potions?

Until recently, non-white women, those with darker complexions, were almost invisible in mainstream popular culture. Those who did appear were generally women seen as conforming more closely to Eurocentric beauty standards. Until recently, older women dressing up, travelling with their friends – not their husbands – were looked down upon. Those who did break this stigma were seen as the exceptions.