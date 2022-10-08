Fire In Conveyor Belt-Making Factory In Noida, None Hurt

A fire broke out in a factory here, with relief measures continuing overnight, officials said early Saturday.

The fire broke out around 11 pm in the multi-storey factory located in the city's industrial Sector 63, the officials said.

No individual was injured in the incident in the factory where rubber-based conveyor belts are manufactured, Chief Fire Officer Arun Kumar Singh said.

"When alerted about the blaze, around a dozen water tenders along with firefighters were rushed to the site. Fire has been controlled in a lot of areas while efforts are on to douse it completely," Singh, overseeing the relief operation, said around 1.30 am.

The cause of the fire and damage to the property will be assessed once the blaze is completely brought under control, he added.

Earlier on Friday, a major fire had ripped through a plastic-related manufacturing factory in Sector 3 of the city amid slight drizzle during the day.