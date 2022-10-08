Saturday, Oct 08, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Fire In Conveyor Belt-Making Factory In Noida, None Hurt

On Saturday, a fire broke out in a factory here, with relief measures continuing overnight, officials said.

Fire In Conveyor Belt-Making Factory In Noida, None Hurt
Fire In Conveyor Belt-Making Factory In Noida, None Hurt PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Oct 2022 7:35 am

A fire broke out in a factory here, with relief measures continuing overnight, officials said early Saturday. 

The fire broke out around 11 pm in the multi-storey factory located in the city's industrial Sector 63, the officials said.

No individual was injured in the incident in the factory where rubber-based conveyor belts are manufactured, Chief Fire Officer Arun Kumar Singh said.

"When alerted about the blaze, around a dozen water tenders along with firefighters were rushed to the site. Fire has been controlled in a lot of areas while efforts are on to douse it completely," Singh, overseeing the relief operation, said around 1.30 am.

The cause of the fire and damage to the property will be assessed once the blaze is completely brought under control, he added. 

Earlier on Friday, a major fire had ripped through a plastic-related manufacturing factory in Sector 3 of the city amid slight drizzle during the day.

Tags

National Fire Factory Noida Plastic Firefighter Firefighting Department Industrial Multi Story
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'I Hate You Indian', 'Go Back To Your Country', 'Dirty Hindu': 5 Times Indians Faced Abuse In US

'I Hate You Indian', 'Go Back To Your Country', 'Dirty Hindu': 5 Times Indians Faced Abuse In US

Explained: Why Has WHO Warned Against These Indian-made Cough Syrups And Their Fatal Effect

Explained: Why Has WHO Warned Against These Indian-made Cough Syrups And Their Fatal Effect