Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Fill All Assistant Professors Posts Immediately: Delhi University To Colleges

The varsity has requested to fill the posts following due procedures envisaged under the ordinances of the University and considering all eligibility criteria and qualifications laid down. It has also asked for a compliance ce report to be sent to it immediately.

Delhi University to take immediate steps to fill vacant posts of assistant professors.
Delhi University to take immediate steps to fill vacant posts of assistant professors.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Nov 2022 3:57 pm

The Delhi University has directed its colleges to take "immediate" steps to fill vacant posts of assistant professors. In a letter to principals on Monday, the university said the college should ensure that all the sanctioned posts are filled up in line with the reservation roster approved by the university.

The colleges are requested to "take immediate necessary steps in filling up the vacant posts of Assistant Professors in various subjects/disciplines in your College/Institution against the sanctioned strength."

The varsity has requested to fill the posts following due procedures envisaged under the ordinances of the University and considering all eligibility criteria and qualifications laid down. It has also asked for a compliance ce report to be sent to it immediately.

"It is to be ensured that all the sanctioned posts be filled up on substantive basis as per the Reservation Roster approved by the University, irrespective of variation, if any, in the class size, tutorials, practicals etc and under no circumstances the teaching post in any subject/discipline shall remain unfilled to be filled up subsequently for any reason whatsoever in this behalf," the varsity said in the letter.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Delhi University Assistant Professors Posts Immediately Colleges Eligibility Criteria Sanctioned Strength Reservation Roster Qualifications Necessary Steps
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'The Kashmir Files' Vulgar, Propaganda Movie: IFFI Jury Head At Closing Ceremony

'The Kashmir Files' Vulgar, Propaganda Movie: IFFI Jury Head At Closing Ceremony

FIFA WC: How To Watch POR Vs URU Live

FIFA WC: How To Watch POR Vs URU Live