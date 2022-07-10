Festivity Marks Eid-Ul-Adha Across Jammu

The Eid-ul-Adha was celebrated with traditional religious fervor and gaiety across the Jammu region on Sunday.

The biggest congregation took place at Eidgah and Macca Masjid in Jammu, where hundreds of devotees performed Namaz-e-Eid and prayed for peace, development, and prosperity of J&K as well as the country.

Eid Namaz was also offered at other mosques of the Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, and Kathua districts of the Jammu region.

The district administrations had made elaborate security and other necessary arrangements for the festival.

Deputy Commissioners of districts also extended their greetings on the occasion and said that the festival is an occasion for devotion and charity.