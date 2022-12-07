Fatehpur Coldest In Rajasthan With Minimum Of 2 Degree Celsius

Fatehpur was the coldest place in Rajasthan, recording a minimum temperature of 2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night, officials said.

The minimum temperature recorded on Tuesday night was 3.5 degrees Celsius in Churu, 4 degrees Celsius in Karauli, 6.1 degrees Celsius in Nagaur, 6.5 degrees Celsius in Bhilwara, 7.3 degree Celsius in Pilani, 7.5 degrees Celsius in Sikar and 8.8 degrees Celsius in Kota, the Met department stated.

In Jaipur, the maximum and minimum temperature was recorded at 26 and 7.3 degrees Celsius, respectively, it said.

(With PTI inputs)