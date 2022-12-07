Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022
Fatehpur Coldest In Rajasthan With Minimum Of 2 Degree Celsius

Home National

In Jaipur, the maximum and minimum temperature was recorded at 26 and 7.3 degrees Celsius, respectively, it said.

Cold conditions prevailed in Odisha
Cold conditions prevailed in Rajasthan

Updated: 07 Dec 2022 3:39 pm

Fatehpur was the coldest place in Rajasthan, recording a minimum temperature of 2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night, officials said.

The minimum temperature recorded on Tuesday night was 3.5 degrees Celsius in Churu, 4 degrees Celsius in Karauli, 6.1 degrees Celsius in Nagaur, 6.5 degrees Celsius in Bhilwara, 7.3 degree Celsius in Pilani, 7.5 degrees Celsius in Sikar and 8.8 degrees Celsius in Kota, the Met department stated.

(With PTI inputs)

