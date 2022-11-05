Saturday, Nov 05, 2022
Family Tries To Pass On SIM Card To Jailed PFI Leader, Faces Police Case

Kerala police have filed a case against the family of T S Sainudeen, jailed for smuggling a SIM card hidden inside the Quran into prison. Sainudeen was the former president of the banned group PFI (Popular Front of India).

Updated: 05 Nov 2022 6:57 pm

Kerala police have said they have registered a case against the family of jailed T S Sainudeen, who was former Idukki district president of the banned outfit PFI (Popular Front of India), for allegedly attempting to smuggle into prison a SIM card hidden in the Quran.

The police said the incident reportedly happened on November 1. The case against his wife, son Mohammed Yasin and Sainudeen's brother was registered under the Prison Act, they said.

"Upon inspection, the authorities found a SIM card inside a Quran given to him by his family. We have begun an investigation," the police told PTI.

The complaint was lodged by the jail superintendent.

In September, near-simultaneous raids led by the NIA (National Investigation Agency) in 11 States were conducted and 106 activists of the PFI were held for allegedly supporting terror in the country. 

Tags

National Popular Front Of India (PFI) Police & Security Forces Kerala Quran Kerala Police National Investigation Agency (NIA) Police Case SIM Card
