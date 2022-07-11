Monday, Jul 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Face Mask Mandate Back In Tripura Amid Uptick In Covid-19 Cases

A senior official stated that the Tripura government has decided to reimpose the face mask mandate for people at public places in the wake of the surge in the Covid-19 cases.

undefined
People wearing masks PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Jul 2022 9:33 pm

The Tripura government has decided to reimpose the face mask mandate for people at public places in the wake of the surge in the COVID-19 cases, a senior official said on Monday.

The state registered 131 new infections since July 4, with the positivity rate swelling from 1.74 per cent to 7.12 per cent over the course of six days.

State Surveillance Officer (SSO), Deep Debbarma, told reporters on Monday, “The state-level COVID task force held a meeting during the day to review the situation, following which it was decided that masks will be mandatory for people stepping out of homes.”

He said that health workers would soon kick off a mass screening drive at public places such as markets, malls, and bus stands to check the spread of the disease

“After keeping a tab on the COVID-19 situation for the next one week, the task force will sit again for a meeting. If the situation takes does not change for the better, the government will take stricter measures,” he said.

The administration and police have been asked to ensure COVID-19 norm adherence across the state.

“As many as 131 new cases in one week is not good news for Tripura. Besides, there has been a steep jump in the positivity rate," he said.

Of the 131 cases, 74 people were found to have already taken two doses of the anti-Covid vaccine.

Related stories

Maharashtra Logs Sharp Dip In Covid-19 Cases At 1,189; Two More Die, Active Tally At 18,027

Mumbai Sees 235 Covid-19 Cases, Lowest Since May 25; No Deaths For Third Day In Row

European Union Urges Second Covid-19 Boosters For People Ages 60 To 79

“Also, 37 people who were diagnosed with the disease could not be traced as they had given incorrect contact details to the healthcare workers,” Debbarma added.

The state logged 22 cases on Sunday, and 36 infections the day before.

Tags

National Increases Covid-19 Death Tolls Negligence Positivity Rate Government Facilities Fatality Rate Tripura Government Face Mask
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20: Nicholas Pooran’s 74 Not Out Helps West Indies Beat Bangladesh, Sweep Series 2-0

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20: Nicholas Pooran’s 74 Not Out Helps West Indies Beat Bangladesh, Sweep Series 2-0

Deep Into The Land Of Forests: A Look At Jharkhand's Many Waterfalls

Deep Into The Land Of Forests: A Look At Jharkhand's Many Waterfalls