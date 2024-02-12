In an article in The Print, citing the example of the alliance of Shinde-led Sena and BJP in Maharashtra, DK Singh noted that there are signs that, in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is changing its position towards regional parties from its a "care-a-damn attitude and aggressive expansionist agenda at the cost of both allies and rivals in states to a more accommodative approach to coopt them".

There may be another reason for the BJP's outreach to regional parties. The coming together of the INDIA bloc with the intention of uniting all non-BJP voters may also be driving the BJP's outreach. Between the NDA and INDIA blocs, one key difference is that while BJP barely has a partner getting double-digit seats in the NDA, that is not the case in INDIA as the parties are on a much more equal footing. This means that if INIDA blocs manages to eat into the BJP's votes, then the BJP's partners would not be able to provide much cushion, so the BJP may be working towards maximising that cushion to substantiate any loss of votes from Opposition unity against it.