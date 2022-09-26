Monday, Sep 26, 2022
Exotic Animals Rescued In Mizoram, Four Held

The Mizoram Police have rescued exotic animals, including gibbons, in Saiphai village in the Kolasib district, an officer said on Sunday. 

Hoolock Gibbon
Hoolock Gibbon Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Sep 2022 7:14 am

Acting on a tip-off, a police team rescued the animals near the Mizoram-Assam border on Saturday and arrested four people for allegedly being involved in transporting wild species. 

Acting on a tip-off, a police team rescued the animals near the Mizoram-Assam border on Saturday and arrested four people for allegedly being involved in transporting wild species. 

The animals include six gibbons, three small monkeys, and 10 different reptiles, and all of these were rescued while being transported to Assam, Saiphai police outpost officer-in-charge Lalengmawia said.

Four arrested people are from Assam's Cachar and Karimganj districts, the officer added.

(Inputs from PTI)

