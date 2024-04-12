National

Excise Scam: Delhi Court Sends K Kavitha To CBI Custody Till April 15

The Enforcement Directorate arrested the daughter of the ex-chief minister of Telangana, K Chandrashekar Rao, and she is currently being held in Tihar Jail.

K Kavitha | Photo: PTI
A Delhi court on Friday ordered to send BRS leader K Kavitha to CBI custody till April 15 in connection with a corruption case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja heard the arguments by the CBI as well as the counsel appearing for Kavitha on the application.

The CBI told the court that Kavitha was not cooperating in the investigation and was evasive in her replies.

Advocate Nitesh Rana, counsel for the accused, opposed the CBI's plea, terming the arrest as illegal.He further accused the probe agency of violating Kavitha's fundamental rights.

CBI officials had recently questioned Kavitha inside prison after obtaining permission from a special court.

The ED arrested Kavitha (46) from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15.

