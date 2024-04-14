National

EPL: Manchester United Escape With Draw Against Bournemouth - In Pics

Two penalties, two goals - that's what Manchester United needed in their 2-2 draw at Bournemouth in the English Premier League on Saturday. Despite the shared spoils, the point did little to boost their chances of Champions League football next season. United was largely outplayed and trailed 2-1 when a shot by Kobbie Mainoo from outside the area was deflected onto the arm of Adam Smith. Referee Tony Harrington pointed to the spot even though the ball was traveling away from the goal and the Bournemouth player had little time to react. Bruno Fernandes converted the 65th-minute penalty for his second goal of the game to secure a point for United, but it was another unconvincing performance from Erik ten Hag’s side that is unlikely to quell speculation about the manager’s future. The Red Devils are 10 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa and Tottenham with six matches to go.