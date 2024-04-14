Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Manchester United, at The Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England.
Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka, left, duels for the ball with Bournemouth's Dango Ouattara during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Manchester United, at The Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England.
Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka, front, duels for the ball with Bournemouth's Lewis Cook during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Manchester United, at The Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England.
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Manchester United, at The Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England.
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, center, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Manchester United, at The Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England.
Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez, right, heads the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Manchester United, at The Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England.
Bournemouth's Justin Kluivert, left, celebrates with Bournemouth's Illya Zabarnyi after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Manchester United, at The Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England.
Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Manchester United, at The Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England.
Manchester United's Willy Kambwala, left, duels for the ball with Bournemouth's Ryan Christie during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Manchester United, at The Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England.