Advisory Issued For Indian Nationals In Israel Amid Middle-East Tension

India has asked its nationals in Tel Aviv to stay vigilant and adhere to safety protocols as prescribed by the local authorities in the region.

Advisory for Indians in Israel amid rising middle-east tensions.
The Embassy of India in Israel has issued an advisory for the Indian Nationals there in view of the rising tensions in the middle-east region.

"Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel within the country and stay close to safety shelters. The Embassy is closely monitoring the situation and remains in regular touch with the Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of all our nationals," the advisory read.

Two 24x7 helpline numbers have also been issued by the embassy:

  • +972-547520711

  • +972-543278392

It also urged those Indian nationals, who haven't yet registered with the Embassy, to do so at the earliest.

Air India Suspends Flight To Tel Aviv Till August 8 Amid Middle-East Tension

Earlier in the day, Air India also announced the suspension of all of its flights to and from Tel Aviv, Israel, due to the tensions.

In a statement, the airline said, "In view of the ongoing situation in parts of the Middle East, we have suspended scheduled operation of our flights to and from Tel Aviv with immediate effect up to and including 08 August 2024."

Hezbollah Confirms Death Of Top Commander Fuad Shukr In Israeli Strike In Beirut

MIDDLE-EAST TENSIONS

Dozens of rockets were launched from southern Lebanon into northern Israel late on Thursday, in what was the first attack since the killing of top Hezbollah commander -- Fuad Shukr -- by Israeli strike earlier this week.

Israeli army confirmed in a statement that five projectiles crossed from Lebanon into Israel, with some being intercepted and the rest falling in open areas.

The attack came after Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah warned that the conflict with Israel had entered a "new phase", indicating further increase in the middle-east tensions.

