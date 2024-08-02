Advisory Issued For Indian Nationals In Israel Amid Middle-East Tension

"Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel within the country and stay close to safety shelters. The Embassy is closely monitoring the situation and remains in regular touch with the Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of all our nationals," the advisory read.

Two 24x7 helpline numbers have also been issued by the embassy:

+972-547520711

+972-543278392

It also urged those Indian nationals, who haven't yet registered with the Embassy, to do so at the earliest.