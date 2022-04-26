Elephant Safari, Rafting In Manas National Park To Close From May 1

Elephant Safari and rafting in Assam’s Manas National Park will be closed from May 1 until further notice, an official release said. Some roads within the National Park will also be closed for tourists from the same day, it added.

"The Field Director of Manas Tiger Reserve has ordered the closure of the Upper Bungalow, Lower Bungalow and Dormitory at Mothanguri along with elephant safari and rafting at the Manas National Park from May 1, 2022 till further notice," the release said.

The order has been issued in compliance with a 2015 letter from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, National Tiger Conservation Authority, it said.

The Upper Bungalow, Lower Bungalow and Dormitory are guest houses inside the Park. The release also said that “due to the poor condition, some roads will remain closed for tourists from May 1, 2022, until further order”. The Manas National Park was reopened for tourists on October one last year after being shut for several months due to COVID-19 pandemic and monsoon season.

(With PTI inputs)

