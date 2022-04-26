Tuesday, Apr 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Elephant Safari, Rafting In Manas National Park To Close From May 1

The order has been issued in compliance with a 2015 letter from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, National Tiger Conservation Authority, it said. 

Elephant Safari, Rafting In Manas National Park To Close From May 1
Elephant Safari and rafting in Assam’s Manas National Park closed from May1

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Apr 2022 3:01 pm

Elephant Safari and rafting in Assam’s Manas National Park will be closed from May 1 until further notice, an official release said. Some roads within the National Park will also be closed for tourists from the same day, it added. 

"The Field Director of Manas Tiger Reserve has ordered the closure of the Upper Bungalow, Lower Bungalow and Dormitory at Mothanguri along with elephant safari and rafting at the Manas National Park from May 1, 2022 till further notice," the release said. 

Related stories

Beat The Heat With A Visit To These National Parks This Summer

The order has been issued in compliance with a 2015 letter from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, National Tiger Conservation Authority, it said. 

The Upper Bungalow, Lower Bungalow and Dormitory are guest houses inside the Park. The release also said that “due to the poor condition, some roads will remain closed for tourists from May 1, 2022, until further order”. The Manas National Park was reopened for tourists on October one last year after being shut for several months due to COVID-19 pandemic and monsoon season.  

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National Elephant Safari Rafting Upper Bungalow Lower Bungalow Pandemic Tourists Monsoon Season Dormitory Guest Houses Manas National Park Ministry Of Environment Forest And Climate Change Government Of India National Tiger Conservation Authority
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Why Kamathipura's Matriarch Is In The News Again

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Why Kamathipura's Matriarch Is In The News Again

Why Food Has Emerged As A Divisive Factor For People From Northeast

Why Food Has Emerged As A Divisive Factor For People From Northeast