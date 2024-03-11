Electoral Bonds Disclosure: How SC Tore Into SBI’s Arguments Seeking More Time

Other members of the bench are Justices Sanjiv Khanna, B.R. Gavai, J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

According to social media updates by legal reporting websites, when Justice Gavai told Salve that the court had not asked them to correlate bonds with the purchaser and the political party, the SBI lawyer said that the paragraph concerned in the court order suggested so. Gavai replied, “Don't go by what is suggested, go by what is stated.”

While the CJI pointed out that the bank is supposed to have Know Your Customer (KYC) documents of all donors, Justice Khanna told Salve, “You say all purchaser details are kept in a sealed cover. You just need to open the sealed cover and give the details.”

Salve kept insisting that the bank had to act cautiously to ensure it does not make any mistake “in a hurry to give numbers,” and that they “don't want to create any havoc by making any mistake.” But Justice Khanna dismissed the arguments by saying, “There is no question of any mistake. You have the KYC. You are the number one bank in the country. We expect you to handle it.”