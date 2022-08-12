Friday, Aug 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Eknath Shinde Visits His Village In Satara For First Time Since Becoming Maharashtra CM

There is a big scope for tourism in this western Maharashtra region and the state government will take steps to promote tourism in the area, Eknath Shinde said.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Aug 2022 9:08 am

Maharashtra  Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday visited Dare, his village in Satara district, for the first time since occupying the top post of the state. He was accorded a warm welcome by the villagers.

"I have come to my native village for the first time after taking charge as chief minister. I am overwhelmed by the affection showered on me by the people of the village," he said.

Related stories

Shiv Sena-BJP: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Has A Tough Road Ahead

Maharashtra Government Committed To Welfare Of Tribals: CM Eknath Shinde

Eknath Shinde Cabinet Has Three Ministers With Controversial Pasts: All You Need To Know

There is a big scope for tourism in this western Maharashtra region and the state government will take steps to promote tourism in the area, Shinde said. 

Asked about the allocation of portfolios, Shinde said it will happen soon. "Questions were asked when the cabinet expansion will take place.  Like the cabinet expansion happened, the allocation of portfolios will also take place soon," he said.

Shinde, a senior Shiv Sena minister, rebelled against party chief Uddhav Thackeray in June and brought down the Thackeray-led government by splitting the party.  

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Satara District Western Maharashtra Region State Government Cabinet Expansion Party Chief Uddhav Thackeray Thackeray-led Government
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'Laal Singh Chaddha': Trolls Must Watch Films Before Jumping Onto Conclusions

'Laal Singh Chaddha': Trolls Must Watch Films Before Jumping Onto Conclusions

Urvashi Rautela Hits Back At Rishabh Pant For His Instagram Post, Says 'Don't Take Advantage Of A Silent Girl'

Urvashi Rautela Hits Back At Rishabh Pant For His Instagram Post, Says 'Don't Take Advantage Of A Silent Girl'