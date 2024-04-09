Dr Isaac also argued that demanding for his personal bank account details and ITRs of the last ten years do not make any sense as it had been nothing but the infringement of his privacy. Though ED had kicked off the investigation over months, they could not make any breakthrough in the case, he argued. In October 2022, the High Court imposed a stay on further proceedings by ED and expressed doubts over the ‘very premise of the case itself’. The court agreed to the grievances raised by the petitioners (both Dr Isaac and KIIFB). The Court held that CAG report cannot be the basis of such an inquiry as the report had been rejected by the State Legislative Assembly. The High Court had also expressed displeasure over ED’s inability to file the details of the similar cases taken against the issuing of Masala bonds by any other entity. It was pointed out by Isaac in the High Court that National Thermal Power Corporation Ltd and Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd have also issued Masala Bonds and no investigation/inquiry is being conducted with respect to the issuance of Bonds by those entities.