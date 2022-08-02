Tuesday, Aug 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

ED Raid On Office Of National Herald Face-Saving Exercise: CM Ashok Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot tweeted that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) action came after the agency tortured party president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the name of interrogation.The ED is now taking such actions for face saving.

undefined
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Aug 2022 8:59 pm

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday criticised the Enforcement Directorate raid on the head office of the Congress-owned National Herald newspaper, calling it a face-saving exercise while rejecting money laundering charges being probed by the central agency.

Gehlot tweeted that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) action came after the agency “tortured” party president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the name of interrogation."The ED is now taking such actions for face saving," he said.

"When there was no money transaction in the matter, then how can money laundering happen," Gehlot added, alleging that the Union government pressured officers to initiate action. "The ED had closed the case in July 2015 but the central government transferred the investigating officer of that time and put pressure on new officers and initiated action with the feeling of revenge," he tweeted.

Related stories

Civil Society Has Important Role In Working For Underprivileged Sections: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Instructions Given To Stop Mining Activities In Bharatpur's Pasopa Village: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Agencies Such As ED, CBI 'Working Under Centre's Pressure', Says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

"No matter how much the central government tries to defame the Congress through the ED, in the end truth will win," Gehlot added.

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday raided the head office of the National Herald newspaper in New Delhi and 11 other locations as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation, a week after it questioned Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. The probe agency had earlier questioned former party chief Rahul Gandhi.  

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Enforcement Directorate Congress-owned National Herald Newspaper Money Laundering Case Central Agency Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi Former Party Chief Rahul Gandh Union Government
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Joshna Chinappa Enters Women's Squash Singles Quarterfinals

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Joshna Chinappa Enters Women's Squash Singles Quarterfinals

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 4 Highlights: Shushila Likmabam, Vijay Kumar Yadav, Harjinder Kaur Increase India's Medal Count

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 4 Highlights: Shushila Likmabam, Vijay Kumar Yadav, Harjinder Kaur Increase India's Medal Count