ED Attaches Noida Flats, Deposits Of Journalist Upendra Rai In Money-Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday said it has attached flats in Noida and fixed and bank deposits worth Rs 2.18 crore in connection with a 2018 money-laundering case against journalist Upendra Rai and some others.

Rai, the CMD and Editor-in-Chief of Bharat Express, a Hindi news channel, refuted the charges made against him and said he is "deeply shocked and concerned" with the contents of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) press release.

A provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has been issued to attach these properties.