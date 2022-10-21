Friday, Oct 21, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

DU Extends Last Date Of Seat Acceptance Till Saturday; Over 65,000 Candidates Accept Allotted College

The varsity had on Wednesday announced the much-awaited first list of seat allocation, marking the commencement of the third and last phase of the admission process for the undergraduate programmes.

Students queue as they wait to fill their admission forms at Hindu College, in New Delhi.
Delhi University extended the last date for acceptance for undergraduate courses File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Oct 2022 7:07 pm

The Delhi University on Friday extended the last date for acceptance of allocated seats for undergraduate courses in the first merit list till 12 pm Saturday. Earlier, the last date for acceptance of seats was 5 pm Friday.

Over  65,000 candidates have already accepted their allotted college and course by 6.15 pm, Delhi University Registrar Vikas Gupta said. "The date and time of the first round of the common seat allocation system has been extended till 11.59 am Saturday," he said. "By 6.15 pm Friday, over 65,000 candidates had accepted seats allocated to them," he added.

The varsity had on Wednesday announced the much-awaited first list of seat allocation, marking the commencement of the third and last phase of the admission process for the undergraduate programmes. In the context of provisional seat allocation, 'allocated seat' refers to a unique combination of programme plus college.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National DU Admissions Last Date Extended Mid-Entries Extra Allocations Key Steps Hassle-Free Process Rejections Cancellations Admission-cum-allocation Policy
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Ronaldo Axed From MUFC Squad

Ronaldo Axed From MUFC Squad

Greenwood Granted Bail After Rape Charge

Greenwood Granted Bail After Rape Charge