Drug Menace: Thane Authorities Directed To Inspect Closed Chemical Firms, Take Action Against Ganja Cultivation

Drug Menace: Thane Authorities Directed To Inspect Closed Chemical Firms, Take Action Against Ganja Cultivation

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ashok Morale held a meeting with senior officials of various departments on Friday to discuss steps to check the cultivation of narcotics and drug trafficking in the district, an official release said.

Drug abuse in Kashmir.(Representational image)
Anti-Narcotics Committee in Thane to conduct an inspection

Updated: 26 Feb 2023 1:36 pm

The Anti-Narcotics Committee in Maharashtra's Thane district has directed authorities to conduct an inspection of closed chemical companies and take action against the cultivation of ganja and poppy seeds, officials said on Sunday.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ashok Morale held a meeting with senior officials of various departments on Friday to discuss steps to check the cultivation of narcotics and drug trafficking in the district, an official release said. He directed the authorities to conduct an inspection of closed chemical companies. 

Morale also directed the district agriculture officer to coordinate with the anti-narcotics cell and local police to take action against the cultivation of ganja and 'khus khus' (poppy seeds), the release said. The official also directed the authorities to hold training sessions on various aspects of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS). 

He also directed postal department officials and courier companies to report to local police about any suspicious parcels  and initiate action in coordination with the police. The official also directed the police to initiate action against those facing two or more cases under the NDPS Act, the release said.

